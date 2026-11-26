Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,430,997 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,966,028 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 12.29% of Elanco Animal Health worth $1,375,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,198,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,402,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,285,257 shares of the company's stock worth $364,627,000 after acquiring an additional 222,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 126.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,021,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.36.

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Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $600 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Timothy Bettington sold 4,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,953. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets products for companion animals and livestock. Its offerings include medicines, vaccines and other products intended to prevent and treat disease and support animal health. For pets, Elanco provides treatments for conditions including parasitic infections, pain and chronic diseases. Its livestock products support the health of animals such as cattle, poultry, swine and fish, serving producers and veterinarians.

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