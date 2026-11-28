Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,921 shares of the company's stock after selling 876,733 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of Elastic worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its holdings in Elastic by 1.8% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 5,700 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 29.4% in the third quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. now owns 1,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Elastic had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Elastic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.350-3.410 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.900-0.920 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Elastic from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Yorkville Ives started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.33.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $19,294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,854,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,949,727.66. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 29,227 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $2,565,546.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 599,525 shares in the company, valued at $52,626,304.50. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,585,641 shares of company stock worth $422,851,366. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NYSE: ESTC develops search and data analytics software used by organizations to find, analyze and act on information across their systems. Its products support applications including enterprise search, observability and security. The company's offerings include the Elastic Stack, which comprises Elasticsearch, Kibana, Logstash and Beats, as well as Elastic Cloud, its hosted service. Customers can use Elastic products in cloud environments or manage deployments themselves. Founded in 2012 as Elasticsearch, Inc., Elastic serves customers around the world.

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