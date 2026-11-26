Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Free Report) by 1,170.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,167 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 262,714 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Elastic worth $26,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the third quarter valued at $3,751,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Elastic by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,100 shares of the company's stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Elastic by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,579,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,224,000 after acquiring an additional 550,888 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $486.86 million. Elastic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Elastic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.350-3.410 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.900-0.920 EPS. Analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $481,473.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,954 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,102.12. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $925,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 278,538 shares in the company, valued at $25,787,048.04. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,585,641 shares of company stock valued at $422,851,366. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elastic from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $118.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops software for search, observability and security. Its products help organizations search and analyze data, monitor applications and infrastructure, and detect and respond to cybersecurity threats. The company's offerings include the Elastic Stack—built around Elasticsearch and including Kibana, Logstash and Beats—as well as cloud-based services through Elastic Cloud. These tools can be used to work with data from a range of sources and support applications such as enterprise search, log analytics and security monitoring.

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