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Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT Position Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Elbit Systems logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Elbit Systems by 96% in the fourth quarter, selling 15,666 shares and leaving it with 651 shares worth about $375,000.
  • Elbit Systems reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $3.87 versus analyst expectations of $2.98 and revenue of $2.19 billion, slightly ahead of estimates.
  • Despite the earnings beat, analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock has an average Hold rating and a consensus price target of $803.75.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT - Free Report) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 15,666 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company's stock.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.4%

Elbit Systems stock opened at $741.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $427.08 and a 1 year high of $1,016.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $792.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $789.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.89. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.14%.The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Elbit Systems's payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elbit Systems from $930.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Elbit Systems from $950.00 to $880.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $845.00 price target on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $803.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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