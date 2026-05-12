ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 22,318 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,086 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 22,318 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for approximately 2.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,501 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 7.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 138.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,651.20. This represents a 43.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price objective on Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. Hexcel Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.11 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.07%.The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Hexcel's dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

Further Reading

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