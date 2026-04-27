Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,773,086 shares of the game software company's stock after acquiring an additional 485,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.50% of Electronic Arts worth $5,879,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,078 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,440 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.30.

View Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $202.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.19 and a 1 year high of $204.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,845,470. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $498,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,645,878.79. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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