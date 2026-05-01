Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,617 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 31,376 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.7% in the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the game software company's stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,971 shares of the game software company's stock worth $78,859,000 after purchasing an additional 102,248 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $202.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $201.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.19 and a twelve month high of $204.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $1,016,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,184.18. The trade was a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,845,470. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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