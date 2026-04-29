Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Stock Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,034 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 123,494 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $46,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $188.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $1,016,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,848,184.18. This trade represents a 17.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,845,470. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $202.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.19 and a 52 week high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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