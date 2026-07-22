Element Solutions Inc. $ESI Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650,802 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 624,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Element Solutions worth $90,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Element Solutions by 27.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 38.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Element Solutions from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

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Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. Element Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.51 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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