Elemental Royalty Corp $ELE Shares Bought by Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elemental Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:ELE - Free Report) by 522.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,317 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 141,284 shares during the period. Elemental Royalty comprises 1.8% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Elemental Royalty worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elemental Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Elemental Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elemental Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elemental Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elemental Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $182,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Elemental Royalty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Elemental Royalty to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elemental Royalty currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Report on ELE

Elemental Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELE opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Elemental Royalty Corp has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 792.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.36.

Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Elemental Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Elemental Royalty's dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

About Elemental Royalty

Elemental Royalties NASDAQ: ELE is a publicly traded company that acquires and manages royalty and streaming interests in the mining sector. The firm focuses on securing long‑lived, low‑cost interests that provide ongoing, contractually defined payments or metal deliveries from producing and near‑term development mineral projects. By targeting royalties and streams rather than operating mines, the company seeks exposure to commodity price upside while avoiding the capital intensity and operating risks of miners.

Elemental Royalties’ activities include sourcing and negotiating royalty and stream transactions, performing technical and commercial due diligence on potential assets, and actively managing a diversified portfolio of interests.

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