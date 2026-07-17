Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845,280 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 436,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.31% of Elevance Health worth $832,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,362,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 186.6% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 8,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $439.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 4.6%

ELV stock opened at $372.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.22. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $436.24. The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.21 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $49.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.88 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Elevance Health's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 29.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting Elevance Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elevance Health beat Q2 estimates on both EPS and revenue, with EPS of $7.45 versus expectations around $6.21 and revenue of $49.83 billion topping forecasts. Business Wire release

Elevance Health beat Q2 estimates on both EPS and revenue, with EPS of $7.45 versus expectations around $6.21 and revenue of $49.83 billion topping forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to at least $27.00, signaling management sees improving operating performance and better cost control ahead. Reuters article

The company raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to at least $27.00, signaling management sees improving operating performance and better cost control ahead. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive after the report, with price target increases from firms including Guggenheim, Barclays, Robert W. Baird, and Truist, which can support sentiment on the stock. Benzinga article

Several analysts turned more constructive after the report, with price target increases from firms including Guggenheim, Barclays, Robert W. Baird, and Truist, which can support sentiment on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage and earnings-call transcripts highlight improving medical cost management and stronger CarelonRx revenues, but also note ongoing strain in parts of the business and a mixed operating backdrop. Earnings call transcript

Recent coverage and earnings-call transcripts highlight improving medical cost management and stronger CarelonRx revenues, but also note ongoing strain in parts of the business and a mixed operating backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Some reports pointed to margin pressure and softer membership trends, which appear to be weighing on the stock despite the earnings beat. MSN article

Some reports pointed to margin pressure and softer membership trends, which appear to be weighing on the stock despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: The company is also leaving more Medicaid markets, adding a strategic headwind that may temper enthusiasm about the near-term growth outlook. Yahoo Finance article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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