Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 1,331.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,891 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 279,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Elevance Health worth $116,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 146.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 64 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Trading Up 3.0%

ELV stock opened at $390.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.84 and a twelve month high of $450.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.49 and a 200-day moving average of $377.46.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $50.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 29.16 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $404.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.91.

View Our Latest Report on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 10,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.13, for a total value of $4,658,335.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,949.47. This trade represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ratnakar Lavu sold 1,300 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,533,560. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc. is a U.S. health benefits and services company. Formerly known as Anthem, Inc., it adopted the Elevance Health name in 2022 while retaining the Anthem brand for many of its health plans. The company offers medical, pharmacy, dental, vision and behavioral health coverage, including plans for individuals and employers as well as programs serving Medicare and Medicaid members. Its services also include care management, pharmacy benefit services and other health-related capabilities through its Carelon business.

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