Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,079 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,118 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Arete Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.91.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $247.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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