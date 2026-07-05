Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 348.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $338.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.54 and a 52 week high of $358.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $331.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is 9.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

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