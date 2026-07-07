Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Estee Lauder Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Estee Lauder Companies wasn't on the list.

While Estee Lauder Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here