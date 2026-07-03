Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,617 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,714 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald's during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in McDonald's by 10.0% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,006 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 21.8% in the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 4,452 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McDonald's Stock Up 4.1%

MCD opened at $280.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.38. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $264.53 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald's currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is generating fresh consumer buzz with promotions and menu activity, including free fries for National Fry Day, a rumored new drink lineup, a July 14 BT21 Happy Meal tie-in, and the rollout of 10 new chicken menu items, which could support traffic and near-term sales. Article Title

McDonald’s is generating fresh consumer buzz with promotions and menu activity, including free fries for National Fry Day, a rumored new drink lineup, a July 14 BT21 Happy Meal tie-in, and the rollout of 10 new chicken menu items, which could support traffic and near-term sales. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s also announced Bryan Brown, a former Raising Cane’s executive, as U.S. chief development officer, a move tied to the company’s NEXT strategy and restaurant redesign efforts that could support long-term unit growth and operational improvements. Article Title

McDonald’s also announced Bryan Brown, a former Raising Cane’s executive, as U.S. chief development officer, a move tied to the company’s NEXT strategy and restaurant redesign efforts that could support long-term unit growth and operational improvements. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and dividend-focused coverage remains supportive, with brokers still leaning “Buy” and commentary highlighting McDonald’s rising dividend as a signal of financial resilience for income investors. Article Title

Analyst and dividend-focused coverage remains supportive, with brokers still leaning “Buy” and commentary highlighting McDonald’s rising dividend as a signal of financial resilience for income investors. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s continued to attract attention as a defensive name in a strong but mixed market session, helping keep the stock in focus alongside broader Dow strength. Article Title

McDonald’s continued to attract attention as a defensive name in a strong but mixed market session, helping keep the stock in focus alongside broader Dow strength. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage continues to emphasize pressure on franchisees, weaker consumer foot traffic, and margin strain, suggesting investors are still weighing whether the turnaround strategy can offset operating headwinds. Article Title

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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