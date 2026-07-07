Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,286 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 14,340 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.6%

EME opened at $787.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.25 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $852.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $771.38.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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