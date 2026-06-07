Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Capital International Sarl's 6th Largest Position

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,081 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.5% of Capital International Sarl's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $158,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after acquiring an additional 964,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,517,059,000 after acquiring an additional 937,204 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,133.15 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $974.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,013.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,166.29. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Article Title

CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Article Title

WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Article Title

Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Article Title

Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Article Title

Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Neutral Sentiment: Broader health-care sector commentary and stock-screen articles were generally supportive, but they are less likely to be a direct driver of LLY’s move than the CVS and pipeline news. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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