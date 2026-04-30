Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's 8th Largest Position

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,238 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,927 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $162,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $851.65 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $948.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $985.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,216.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large AI gene‑editing partnership with Profluent (up to $2.25B) broadens Lilly’s digital biology and next‑generation genetic medicine pipeline, a long‑term growth and valuation positive. Read More.

Large AI gene‑editing partnership with Profluent (up to $2.25B) broadens Lilly’s digital biology and next‑generation genetic medicine pipeline, a long‑term growth and valuation positive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Ajax Therapeutics (up to $2.3B) adds a JAK2 myelofibrosis program and deepens oncology exposure — complementary to recent M&A and supports analyst bullishness. Read More.

Acquisition of Ajax Therapeutics (up to $2.3B) adds a JAK2 myelofibrosis program and deepens oncology exposure — complementary to recent M&A and supports analyst bullishness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price‑target moves (e.g., Guggenheim raise) reflect confidence that acquisitions plus pipeline execution justify upside vs. the pullback. This can underpin buying interest if Q1 execution meets expectations. Read More.

Analyst support and price‑target moves (e.g., Guggenheim raise) reflect confidence that acquisitions plus pipeline execution justify upside vs. the pullback. This can underpin buying interest if Q1 execution meets expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street forecasts strong Q1 revenue growth (~36–37%) and investors expect pipeline commentary; earnings results and management commentary will be the immediate catalyst for intraday moves. Read More.

Wall Street forecasts strong Q1 revenue growth (~36–37%) and investors expect pipeline commentary; earnings results and management commentary will be the immediate catalyst for intraday moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and trader models imply sizable post‑earnings volatility — the report could drive a sharp move either way, so risk around the print is elevated. Read More.

Options and trader models imply sizable post‑earnings volatility — the report could drive a sharp move either way, so risk around the print is elevated. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Early launch data show Foundayo prescriptions lagging a Novo rival and social chatter flags a slow oral GLP‑1 rollout; weaker uptake puts short‑term pressure on growth expectations for obesity franchise. Read More.

Early launch data show Foundayo prescriptions lagging a Novo rival and social chatter flags a slow oral GLP‑1 rollout; weaker uptake puts short‑term pressure on growth expectations for obesity franchise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Canada approved cheaper generic weight‑loss drugs, highlighting accelerating competitive and pricing risks in the GLP‑1 market that could weigh on sales mix and margins over time. Read More.

Canada approved cheaper generic weight‑loss drugs, highlighting accelerating competitive and pricing risks in the GLP‑1 market that could weigh on sales mix and margins over time. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling activity and some fund/portfolio churn reported recently; heavy sales can be perceived negatively by sentiment‑driven investors ahead of the quarter. Read More.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here