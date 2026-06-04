Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Lifted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,086 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $273,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company's stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company's stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.6%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,081.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company's 50-day moving average price is $965.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,011.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,149.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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