Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,068 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $127,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Torren Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 500.0% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Anat Hakim sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.52, for a total value of $7,012,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,225.24. This trade represents a 54.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,273.00 to $1,284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,610.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,612.00 target price (up from $1,376.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,413.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,422.00.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,393.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,283.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,124.18. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $850.51 and a 12 month high of $1,475.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.77. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.76% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.73 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here's some of the latest news about LLY:

Positive Sentiment: Moody’s upgraded Lilly’s credit rating to Aa2, citing confidence in earnings momentum supported by demand for obesity medicines. The upgrade signals stronger credit quality, though it does not remove product-safety risks. Article: Eli Lilly earns Moody’s upgrade to Aa2

Moody’s upgraded Lilly’s credit rating to Aa2, citing confidence in earnings momentum supported by demand for obesity medicines. The upgrade signals stronger credit quality, though it does not remove product-safety risks. Positive Sentiment: New trial findings reported that Lilly’s retatrutide reduced obstructive sleep apnea severity by as much as 60%. If confirmed and developed into an additional use, this could broaden the drug’s commercial potential. Article: Retatrutide and sleep apnea trial results

New trial findings reported that Lilly’s retatrutide reduced obstructive sleep apnea severity by as much as 60%. If confirmed and developed into an additional use, this could broaden the drug’s commercial potential. Negative Sentiment: The FDA is requiring a new eye-risk warning for GLP-1 drugs from Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The labeling change may raise safety concerns among patients and prescribers, while related vision-loss lawsuits add potential legal and reputational risk. The effect on drug demand remains uncertain. Article: GLP-1 warning-label update Article: GLP-1 vision-loss lawsuits

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines. Founded in 1876 by Colonel Eli Lilly, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and serves patients in the United States and markets around the world. Lilly's medicines address conditions including diabetes and obesity, cancer, immune disorders and diseases of the brain. Its products include Mounjaro and Zepbound, which contain tirzepatide and are approved for different uses, as well as medicines such as Trulicity for diabetes and Verzenio for certain breast cancers.

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