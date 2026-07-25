Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,798 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $260,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Article Title

Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Article Title

The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Positive Sentiment: A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Article Title

A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk is seeking a preliminary injunction to block Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes ads, accusing the company of using outdated data and misleading comparisons versus Wegovy and Ozempic. That raises legal and regulatory risk for Eli Lilly, even if the impact is likely more headline-driven than fundamental for now. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,196.18 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,040.15. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here