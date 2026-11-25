Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,536 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Empowered Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $199,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,540,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,009,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,215,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,438,262,000 after purchasing an additional 605,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,522,666,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,209,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,647,153,000 after purchasing an additional 137,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,461,416 shares of the company's stock worth $6,550,587,000 after purchasing an additional 400,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,411.33 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,278.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $850.51 and a 1-year high of $1,475.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 86.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Anat Hakim sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.52, for a total value of $7,012,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,802,225.24. This trade represents a 54.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,309.00 to $1,316.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,413.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,610.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,422.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Recent Eli Lilly and Company Headlines

Investors following LLY have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings estimates rose: Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast to $50.96 from $48.03, reflecting a more optimistic view of future earnings. Article: Erste Group raises Eli Lilly EPS estimate

Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast to $50.96 from $48.03, reflecting a more optimistic view of future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Oncology growth plans: Lilly’s oncology chief described cancer treatment as a major growth opportunity after obesity drugs. The company is also set to present new breast-cancer portfolio data in December, potentially giving investors further updates on its expansion beyond metabolic medicines. Article: Lilly executive calls oncology a key growth area

Lilly’s oncology chief described cancer treatment as a major growth opportunity after obesity drugs. The company is also set to present new breast-cancer portfolio data in December, potentially giving investors further updates on its expansion beyond metabolic medicines. Neutral Sentiment: Some fund selling: State Street Health Care SPDR reduced its Lilly holding by $47.7 million as part of a broader selloff of its portfolio. This is a source of selling, though the report does not indicate a Lilly-specific change in fundamentals. Article: State Street Health Care SPDR sells Eli Lilly shares

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines for people and animals. Its work spans areas including diabetes and obesity, cancer, immunology, neuroscience and pain management. The company's medicines include treatments for diabetes and obesity, such as Mounjaro and Zepbound, as well as products for cancer and other conditions. Lilly also conducts research into new medicines and invests in the development of treatments across its therapeutic areas.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report