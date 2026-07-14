Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 333.3% during the third quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,600 shares of the company's stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,185.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,034.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,273 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Benzinga

Guggenheim raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,273 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly is presenting new Kisunla data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, giving investors another potential pipeline catalyst beyond its blockbuster weight-loss drugs. Benzinga

Eli Lilly is presenting new data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, giving investors another potential pipeline catalyst beyond its blockbuster weight-loss drugs. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Eli Lilly’s obesity drugs continues to highlight how important the franchise is to revenue, with two products now generating nearly two-thirds of sales — a reminder of the company’s scale and earnings power. The Motley Fool

Commentary around Eli Lilly’s obesity drugs continues to highlight how important the franchise is to revenue, with two products now generating nearly two-thirds of sales — a reminder of the company’s scale and earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK funds added Eli Lilly alongside other large-cap names, which may signal continued institutional interest but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance

Cathie Wood’s ARK funds added Eli Lilly alongside other large-cap names, which may signal continued institutional interest but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Social-media and trading chatter remains upbeat, with investors citing upgraded targets and biotech momentum, but these comments are sentiment-driven rather than new fundamental disclosures. Quiver Quantitative

Social-media and trading chatter remains upbeat, with investors citing upgraded targets and biotech momentum, but these comments are sentiment-driven rather than new fundamental disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: A 247WallSt piece argues there may be a new under-the-radar catalyst in Eli Lilly’s pipeline, but it is largely speculative and not a confirmed development. 247WallSt

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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