Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 167.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,307 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.7% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $62,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 59,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,334 from $1,251 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside after its recent run. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,334 from $1,251 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside after its recent run. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced that its Phase 2 neuropathic pain trial reached completion, adding another potentially valuable pipeline asset beyond its blockbuster GLP-1 franchise. TipRanks article

Lilly announced that its Phase 2 neuropathic pain trial reached completion, adding another potentially valuable pipeline asset beyond its blockbuster GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: News flow highlighting record GLP-1 adoption and accelerating sales remains supportive, since Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drugs continue to be the main driver of earnings momentum. Motley Fool article

News flow highlighting record GLP-1 adoption and accelerating sales remains supportive, since Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drugs continue to be the main driver of earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Additional analyst commentary has been upbeat, with other firms also lifting targets and framing Lilly as one of the strongest growth names in healthcare. TheStreet article

Additional analyst commentary has been upbeat, with other firms also lifting targets and framing Lilly as one of the strongest growth names in healthcare. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional buying and “best mutual funds” lists suggest Lilly remains a favored large-cap healthcare holding, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a direct catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Institutional buying and “best mutual funds” lists suggest Lilly remains a favored large-cap healthcare holding, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Tampa General’s lawsuit over allegedly pulled 340B discounts adds legal and reimbursement risk, which could create some investor caution around Lilly’s pricing and hospital-channel relationships. Healthcare Finance News article

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,189.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,098.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,033.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here