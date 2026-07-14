Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% during the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,273 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Benzinga

Guggenheim raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,273 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly is presenting new Kisunla data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, giving investors another potential pipeline catalyst beyond its blockbuster weight-loss drugs. Benzinga

Eli Lilly is presenting new data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, giving investors another potential pipeline catalyst beyond its blockbuster weight-loss drugs. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Eli Lilly’s obesity drugs continues to highlight how important the franchise is to revenue, with two products now generating nearly two-thirds of sales — a reminder of the company’s scale and earnings power. The Motley Fool

Commentary around Eli Lilly’s obesity drugs continues to highlight how important the franchise is to revenue, with two products now generating nearly two-thirds of sales — a reminder of the company’s scale and earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK funds added Eli Lilly alongside other large-cap names, which may signal continued institutional interest but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance

Cathie Wood’s ARK funds added Eli Lilly alongside other large-cap names, which may signal continued institutional interest but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Social-media and trading chatter remains upbeat, with investors citing upgraded targets and biotech momentum, but these comments are sentiment-driven rather than new fundamental disclosures. Quiver Quantitative

Social-media and trading chatter remains upbeat, with investors citing upgraded targets and biotech momentum, but these comments are sentiment-driven rather than new fundamental disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: A 247WallSt piece argues there may be a new under-the-radar catalyst in Eli Lilly’s pipeline, but it is largely speculative and not a confirmed development. 247WallSt

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,185.71 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,034.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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