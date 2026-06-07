Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,869,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,129 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.7% of Capital International Investors' holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 1.04% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $10,606,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Article Title

CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Article Title

WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Article Title

Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Article Title

Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Article Title

Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Neutral Sentiment: Broader health-care sector commentary and stock-screen articles were generally supportive, but they are less likely to be a direct driver of LLY’s move than the CVS and pipeline news. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,133.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,166.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $974.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,013.04.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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