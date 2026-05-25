Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,819 shares of the company's stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 3.1% of Glenview Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $203,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,344.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,220.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,066.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $942.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,004.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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