Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,060,878 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,798 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 3.2% of Jennison Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.54% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $4,654,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,118.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,036.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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