Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,465 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,342 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.1% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $780,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,313.00 to $1,327.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,224.59.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7%

LLY opened at $922.83 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $980.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $980.41. The firm has a market cap of $871.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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