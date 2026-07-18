Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after buying an additional 4,038,502 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock worth $1,805,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,249.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,118.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,036.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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