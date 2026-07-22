Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Trimmed by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,104 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 7.2% of Saturna Capital Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Saturna Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $510,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda America Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda America Inc now owns 11,072 shares of the company's stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 173,259 shares of the company's stock worth $159,358,000 after buying an additional 55,412 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.5%

LLY stock opened at $1,175.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,037.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity treatments, its expanding pipeline, and the view that its growth outlook remains strong despite intensifying competition from Novo Nordisk.

Several market commentary pieces highlighted Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity treatments, its expanding pipeline, and the view that its growth outlook remains strong despite intensifying competition from Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-focused coverage continued to point to Lilly’s momentum from Zepbound and Mounjaro, with investors still treating the company as a core winner in the fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes market.

Analyst-focused coverage continued to point to Lilly’s momentum from Zepbound and Mounjaro, with investors still treating the company as a core winner in the fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes market. Positive Sentiment: Broader healthcare stocks also moved higher, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for Eli Lilly shares during the session.

Broader healthcare stocks also moved higher, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for Eli Lilly shares during the session. Neutral Sentiment: Eli Lilly defended its advertising, saying its comparisons are based on the SURMOUNT-5 trial, while noting Novo’s criticism centers on the use of older dose comparisons rather than direct head-to-head data.

Eli Lilly defended its advertising, saying its comparisons are based on the SURMOUNT-5 trial, while noting Novo’s criticism centers on the use of older dose comparisons rather than direct head-to-head data. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk sued Eli Lilly in U.S. federal court, accusing the company of false and misleading advertising for Zepbound and Mounjaro and seeking to stop the ads, force corrective marketing, and recover damages. Reuters article about the lawsuit

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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