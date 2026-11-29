Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,474 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,716 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.1% of Caprock Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $47,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 66.7% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 25 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 930 shares of the company's stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company's stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company's stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,392.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $850.51 and a 1-year high of $1,475.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,288.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,125.92.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.77. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.76% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

These are some of the LLY news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: One analysis argues Lilly’s roughly $92 billion revenue outlook could leave room for further growth, noting that analysts have been raising 2027 earnings estimates. Continued growth in its GLP-1 medicines is a key part of the bullish case. The article also notes that analyst price targets have moved little, so further upside may depend on Lilly delivering stronger results than the market already expects. Article: Eli Lilly’s $92 Billion Revenue Outlook Could Be Just the Beginning

One analysis argues Lilly’s roughly $92 billion revenue outlook could leave room for further growth, noting that analysts have been raising 2027 earnings estimates. Continued growth in its GLP-1 medicines is a key part of the bullish case. The article also notes that analyst price targets have moved little, so further upside may depend on Lilly delivering stronger results than the market already expects. Negative Sentiment: The FDA is requiring a warning about the rare but serious eye condition NAION on GLP-1 drug labels. The added safety disclosure could increase patient and prescriber caution, although the reported risk is uncommon. Article: Eli Lilly Adds FDA Vision Warning to GLP-1 Drug Labels

The FDA is requiring a warning about the rare but serious eye condition NAION on GLP-1 drug labels. The added safety disclosure could increase patient and prescriber caution, although the reported risk is uncommon. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk plans to launch its Wegovy obesity pill in Sweden on Dec. 24, presenting a potential competitive challenge in the weight-loss market. The article does not establish how much the launch may affect Lilly’s sales. Article: Novo Nordisk Pushes Ahead of Eli Lilly in Obesity Pill Rollout

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Anat Hakim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.52, for a total value of $7,012,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,225.24. This trade represents a 54.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,309.00 to $1,316.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,610.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,440.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,422.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines. Founded in 1876 by Colonel Eli Lilly, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and serves patients in the United States and markets around the world. Lilly's medicines address conditions including diabetes and obesity, cancer, immune disorders and diseases of the brain. Its products include Mounjaro and Zepbound, which contain tirzepatide and are approved for different uses, as well as medicines such as Trulicity for diabetes and Verzenio for certain breast cancers.

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