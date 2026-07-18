Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Boosted by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,249.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,036.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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