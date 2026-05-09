Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Cut by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. MarketScreener

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Motley Fool

Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Reuters

Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Benzinga

Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Zacks

Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. TipRanks

Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One article noted that Eli Lilly’s valuation remains rich and that some investors see more upside in competitors, which can limit enthusiasm even when fundamentals are strong. Motley Fool

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $948.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $892.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $943.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $990.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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