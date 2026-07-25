Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Lessened by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company's stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.1% of Point Break Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 10,834 shares of the company's stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Article Title

Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Article Title

The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Positive Sentiment: A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Article Title

A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk is seeking a preliminary injunction to block Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes ads, accusing the company of using outdated data and misleading comparisons versus Wegovy and Ozempic. That raises legal and regulatory risk for Eli Lilly, even if the impact is likely more headline-driven than fundamental for now. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,196.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,040.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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