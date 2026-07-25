Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Decreased by Unisphere Establishment

Unisphere Establishment decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Unisphere Establishment's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9%

LLY opened at $1,196.18 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,136.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,040.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Article Title

Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Article Title

The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Positive Sentiment: A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Article Title

A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk is seeking a preliminary injunction to block Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes ads, accusing the company of using outdated data and misleading comparisons versus Wegovy and Ozempic. That raises legal and regulatory risk for Eli Lilly, even if the impact is likely more headline-driven than fundamental for now. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here