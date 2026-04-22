Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,935 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Amcor comprises about 1.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Amcor were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 129,101 shares of the company's stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,857 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,231 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 26,109 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 312,447 shares of the company's stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.93%.

About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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