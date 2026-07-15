Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,239 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises 1.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.08%.The business had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Further Reading

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