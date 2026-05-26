Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Sells 17,620 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,958 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,620 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 9.6% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after buying an additional 310,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.03. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $328.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 922,524 shares of company stock valued at $125,501,302 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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