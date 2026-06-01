Ellevest Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 842.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,639 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 87,282 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.3% of Ellevest Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 202 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $86.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 926,329 shares of company stock valued at $87,071,177 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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