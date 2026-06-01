Elm Partners Management LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 17,204 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $151,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 27,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $516.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.43 billion, a PE ratio of 169.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $327.78 and its 200 day moving average is $255.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.62 and a twelve month high of $527.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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