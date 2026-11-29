First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMA - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 707,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 130.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eMagin by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EMA. Weiss Ratings raised eMagin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on eMagin from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded eMagin from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eMagin

eMagin Price Performance

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28. eMagin Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

eMagin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a C$0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from eMagin's previous quarterly dividend of C$0.73.

About eMagin

eMagin develops and manufactures high-resolution OLED microdisplays and related display systems. Its products are designed for near-eye applications, including head-mounted displays used in defense, medical, industrial, and other commercial markets. The company's offerings include microdisplays for night-vision and thermal-imaging equipment, training and simulation systems, and other wearable devices. eMagin has also developed direct-patterning technology for producing OLED displays. Founded in 1996 and based in Hopewell Junction, New York, eMagin served customers in the United States and internationally.

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