EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Position Lowered by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $781.48 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.00 and a 1 year high of $951.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $845.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $776.04.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

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About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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