EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,226 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.10% of EMCOR Group worth $27,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,982 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,577,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EME stock opened at $945.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.89 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $779.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $710.78.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,077 shares of company stock worth $32,564,911. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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