EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,247 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.31% of EMCOR Group worth $102,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 663.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,562 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $69,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EME stock opened at $741.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $829.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $780.76. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.00 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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