EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,057 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $848.33 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $450.68 and a one year high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $816.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $726.83.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $799.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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