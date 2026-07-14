Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 50,613 Shares of Billiontoone, Inc. $BLLN

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,562 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Billiontoone worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLLN. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bosch John Roderick Ten sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $169,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,026,240. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 204,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,500,000. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,049 shares of company stock valued at $16,768,021.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Billiontoone

Billiontoone Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of BLLN opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average is $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Billiontoone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.96 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 224.09.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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