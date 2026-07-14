Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,916 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,197 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Synaptics worth $23,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,333 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $147,202.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,532.21. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $143,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 87,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,117,787.80. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 16,183 shares of company stock worth $1,978,694 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Synaptics from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.82.

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Synaptics Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $149.11. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.04.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.Synaptics's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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