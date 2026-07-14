Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Position in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,314 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,199 shares during the period. Mercury Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Mercury Systems worth $43,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 53.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David E. Farnsworth sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $307,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,384,083.87. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Orlando D. Carvalho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,686,753.28. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,874. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mercury Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised Mercury Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.78.

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Mercury Systems Trading Down 9.0%

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $128.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

See Also

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